"Save Tezpur University" An Appeal To The People To Support The Struggle

An appeal letter by concerned citizens calls for support to the ongoing movement at Tezpur University. Signed by activists, political leaders and eminent intellectuals of Assam, the appeal letter urges citizens to stand in empathy with the TU fraternity to save the university, which is a result of the Assam Accord 1985.

"Students, faculty, and staff of Tezpur University have been engaged in continuous protests for the past 75 days, demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Shambhun Nath Singh over allegations of corruption and mishandling of the varsity affairs. The protestors are also calling for a comprehensive investigation into the reported irregularities and the establishment of a fully elected student union"--the letter reads.

"Tezpur University, often hailed as a national asset of Assam, was founded through the sacrifices and efforts of the people of the state. Allegations against the Vice-Chancellor have sparked widespread concern about the institution's governance and future. In response, students, teachers, and staff have united, emphasising the need to safeguard the university’s integrity", the appeal letter highlights.

Emphasising the politics that academic spaces have encountered in recent times, the letter says--"Recent events at esteemed institutions such as Tezpur University have underscored that the BJP government has been appointing individuals who are both unqualified and arrogant, with little to no understanding of educational administration, to senior positions in key public and academic institutions. Such actions have adversely affected Assam’s education and cultural sectors. It is only through the resolute and selfless protests of the public that these concerning developments can be addressed and reversed."

"The ongoing movement has also brought broader scrutiny to public higher education in Assam. Critics argue that the recent appointment of unqualified individuals to key academic positions reflects systemic lapses under the current administration, potentially undermining the state’s educational and cultural landscape."

Those who signed the appeal letter are mentioned below. The signatories have strongly supported the university community, urging the people of Assam to stand in solidarity with the protestors and defend the state’s public education institutions.

The public appeal has been signed by a host of respected figures, including:

Dr. Hiren Gohain Ajit Kumar Bhuyan John Ingti Kathar Manorama Sharma Apurba Kumar Barua Kalyani Barua Pradip Barua Pranab Talukdar Madhurima Choudhury Talukdar Robin Dutta Pranab Jyoti Deka Indrani Dutta Shantanu Barthakur Paresh Malakar Mahadev Pujari Maina Goswami Suresh Kalita Hiren Bora Bhaven Bora Rashmi Goswami Shantikam Hazarika Dilip Bora Juni Bora Asomi Gogoi Deven Tamuli Kali Prasad Sharma Deepak Goswami Bikram Hanse Pranab Dale Subrat Talukdar Shankar Saikia

Notably, TU's protests mark one of the most sustained movements in Assam’s higher education sector in recent years, highlighting deep-rooted concerns over governance, transparency, and the protection of public educational institutions.

Also read: BREAKING: Tezpur University Appoints Junior Prof. as Pro-VC, Campus Erupts in Protest