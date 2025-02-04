SC Criticizes Assam Govt for Delays in Deporting Foreigners, Orders Immediate Action

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rebuked the Assam government for delaying the deportation of individuals declared as foreigners, despite being aware of their citizenship status. The Bench, led by Justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, emphasized that once individuals are deemed foreigners, they should be deported without waiting for foreign addresses.

"Even without an address, you can deport them. You can’t continue to detain them indefinitely... Once they are held to be foreigners, they should be deported immediately," said Justice Oka during the hearing.

The Assam government's counsel raised concerns about deporting individuals without knowing their exact foreign address. In response, Justice Oka pointed out, "You deport them to the capital city of the country. Suppose the person is from Pakistan—you know the capital city of Pakistan?"

As the Assam government sought more time to file an affidavit, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the Court that he would address the concerns with relevant authorities, noting that the issue involved diplomatic processes and was beyond the state's jurisdiction.

The Court issued strict directions for immediate action, instructing Assam to initiate deportation procedures even without foreign addresses. The state was also asked to submit a detailed affidavit within two weeks regarding the nationality verification process. Furthermore, the Court ordered the Central government to clarify the handling of stateless individuals within a month.

Additionally, the Court highlighted the state’s responsibility to improve conditions in detention centres, forming a committee to inspect them every two weeks. The matter has been adjourned to February 25 for further hearings.