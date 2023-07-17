SC Issues Notice on Petition Seeking Probe into Fake Encounter Cases Of Assam

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued a notice to the Assam Government in connection to a plea made by advocate Arif Jwadder.
Jwadder filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the alleged fake encounter cases across the state.
Jwadder made the plea and requested for an independent investigation into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The plea alleges that the encounters were staged and calls for a thorough investigation. Renowned lawyer Prashant Bhushan appeared in court on behalf of the complainant, presenting compelling arguments supporting the petition.
The Supreme Court has taken note of the gravity of the case and issued a notice to the state government, urging them to respond to the petition.
It is to be mentioned that the Gauhati High Court earlier dismissed the petition, saying no separate probe is required as the state government is already conducting separate investigations in each case.