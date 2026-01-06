SCERT Begins Investigation Into Large-Scale Corruption at Chabua DIET

Serious and unprecedented allegations of large-scale corruption have surfaced at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) located in Chabua under Dibrugarh district, sending shockwaves through the education sector.

Following the allegations, a team from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam, has arrived at the institute and initiated an investigation.

The probe comes after a non-government organisation, Assam Public Works, submitted a detailed complaint to State Education Secretary Narayan Konwar, urging immediate intervention to rein in what it described as “uncontrolled and rampant corruption” at the institute.

The pressure mounted by the organisation reportedly compelled SCERT to announce and launch the inquiry.

According to the complaint, since 2019, every DIET in Assam has been receiving an annual allocation of around Rs 50 lakh for infrastructure development, training programmes, procurement of IT equipment, and research activities.

However, it has been alleged that a staggering 80 to 90 per cent of these funds were siphoned off using fake bills, raising questions about systemic financial irregularities.

The allegations are particularly severe against the Dibrugarh DIET at Chabua, where what has been described as “unprecedented corruption” is said to have taken place over several years.

Sources allege that the current head assistant and accountant, Hem Chandra Hazarika, in collusion with two former principals, orchestrated the misappropriation of funds through forged bills and manipulated records.

In addition to financial irregularities, the institute has also been accused of serious malpractice in B.Ed admissions.

It is alleged that deserving candidates were deliberately denied admission, while seats were allegedly sold for amounts ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000 by an organised nexus driven by greed.

Further allegations point to favouritism in tender processes, with claims that all contractual works at the institute were awarded only to individuals close to the accused official.

Even more alarming are reports that those who attempted to protest or expose the irregularities were allegedly threatened by hired goons, creating an atmosphere of fear and silence.

Following the emergence of these grave allegations, the SCERT investigation team reached the institute and began examining records and documents. However, the officials refrained from making any statements to the media during their visit.

Meanwhile, the current principal of the institute was seen making what observers described as evasive and defensive remarks before the media, attempting to distance himself from the controversy.

Also Read: Rs 105 Cr SCERT Scam: Key Accused Sewali Devi Sharma Granted Bail