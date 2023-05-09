SCERT Scam: 3 Accused Brought From Ajmer to Assam

Three accused in the 105-crore SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) scam have been brought back to Assam from Ajmer on Tuesday. This was informed by Chief Minister's Supervisory Cell’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Rosie Kalita.
The three accused, namely, suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma, her contractor son-in-law Ajit Paul Singh and another person named Rahul Amin have reached Guwahati.
Rosie Kalita said, “The three accused in the SCERT scam has been brought back to Assam on transit remand order. They will be produced in the court tomorrow. They have been detained on orders by the Assam Chief Minister.”
On Monday, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) apprehended Sewali Devi Sharma and Ajit Paul Singh from Cross Lane Hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer during the wee hours. Both the accused were on the run following the unearthing of the Rs 105 crore funds embezzlement case.
Along with Sewali Devi and Ajit Paul Singh, the sleuths of the CM’s SVC had also apprehended another person named Rahul Amin and one house help from the hotel. All of them will be brought to Assam on transit remand after producing them before a court in Rajasthan.
Rosie Kalita further mentioned that the housemaid was not involved in the case.
On Monday, Sewali Devi Sharma’s younger daughter was arrested in connection to the 105-crore SCERT scam case. The arrested person has been identified as Bejeta Sharma. According to an initial report, a huge amount of money was transferred in her bank account.