Speaking on the ongoing tribal recognition matter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the objections primarily came from groups already enjoying ST (Scheduled Tribe) status, which has caused some delays in advancing the issue in certain areas.
He criticised the Congress party, saying the party had left the matter in a difficult state.
“We will have to wait until November 25 for further progress,” Himanta Biswa Sarma added.
The leader mentioned that for communities like the Koch-Rajbangshi and Moran-Matak, there has been a more accommodating approach, and in the case of the Chutiya community, a 50% advancement has been made.
Regarding tea garden communities, he said only 34 out of 112 tribes were recommended by Congress, which leaves the rest in uncertainty.
“Congress has created confusion by recommending just 34 tribes,” he remarked.
Sarma further stated that a report on the entire matter will be presented in the Assembly on November 25.
“After three years of discussions, we have brought the issue to this stage,” he said.
He also noted that the Tribal Union has expressed support for the Moran-Matak community, calling it a positive outcome of doing discussions with the BJP party.
Also Read: Congress Accuses BJP of Betraying Assam’s Tea Tribes and Adivasis
Schedule Tribe Recognition Issue: CM Comments on Progress
Speaking on the ongoing tribal recognition matter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the objections primarily came from groups already enjoying ST (Scheduled Tribe) status, which has caused some delays in advancing the issue in certain areas.
Follow Us
Speaking on the ongoing tribal recognition matter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the objections primarily came from groups already enjoying ST (Scheduled Tribe) status, which has caused some delays in advancing the issue in certain areas.
He criticised the Congress party, saying the party had left the matter in a difficult state.
“We will have to wait until November 25 for further progress,” Himanta Biswa Sarma added.
The leader mentioned that for communities like the Koch-Rajbangshi and Moran-Matak, there has been a more accommodating approach, and in the case of the Chutiya community, a 50% advancement has been made.
Regarding tea garden communities, he said only 34 out of 112 tribes were recommended by Congress, which leaves the rest in uncertainty.
“Congress has created confusion by recommending just 34 tribes,” he remarked.
Sarma further stated that a report on the entire matter will be presented in the Assembly on November 25.
“After three years of discussions, we have brought the issue to this stage,” he said.
He also noted that the Tribal Union has expressed support for the Moran-Matak community, calling it a positive outcome of doing discussions with the BJP party.
Also Read: Congress Accuses BJP of Betraying Assam’s Tea Tribes and Adivasis