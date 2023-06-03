School Students Faint Due to Extreme Heat in Assam's Biswanath

As a massive heat wave has gripped the entire state, students of the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed High School in Assam’s Biswanath fainted during the morning assembly prayers on Saturday.
According to sources, the students fainted unable to bear the scorching heat during the morning prayers. The students were reportedly rushed to the Biswanath Ghat Hospital and later moved to the Biswanath Chariali sub-divisional civil hospital for advanced medical care. As per reports, all the students are currently out of danger. However, the hot and humid climatic conditions have raised fear among parents.
In a similar incident, at least 11 students of Sonitpur Jatiya Vidyalaya in Tezpur fainted inside their classrooms unable to bear the heat on Friday. According to reports, the situation descended into chaos after students in classes VII and VIII complained of discomfort and fainted during an afternoon class. All the students who fainted were rushed to the Gate Hospital in Tezpur and given first aid.
Meanwhile, the Nagaon district administration has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7:30 am with immediate effect in the wake of rising temperatures.
It may be mentioned that the entire state is reeling under the continuous rise of mercury. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that dry weather conditions in the Guwahati city and neighborhood is likely to prevail for few days with day temperature remaining above the normal by (4-6)°C. However, light rain is also expected at isolated pockets in the state of Assam and other parts of the Northeastern regions.