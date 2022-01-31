Schools & Colleges For All Classes In Assam To Re-Open From Feb 15

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the government was planning to re-open schools and colleges for all classes and semesters from February 15.

The CM was in Dhemaji today where he said that with the declining cases of Covid-19 recently, the state government was hopeful of reopening classes for all schools and colleges from February 15.

Physical classes for students upto eighth standard is suspended as of now, with classes for 9-12 being conducted on an alternate basis. Starting from February 15, these restrictions will be lifted.

CM Sarma also said that the government planned to relax curfew timings from 10 pm to 11 pm if the daily Covid-19 cases dipped below the 1,000 mark.

Speaking further on the state’s vaccination targets, CM Sarma said the government was aiming to complete the vaccination of those in the 15 to 18 years age group by February 28.



“We have already administered 9 lakh vaccines. We wish to complete vaccination by February 28 and re-opening of schools will help us to achieve that goal”, said CM Sarma.