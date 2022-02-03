Search operation launched to trace fraudster Mridupawan Neog

The Nagaon police today launched a massive search operation in Amguri town in Assam’s Sivasagar district to trace fraudster Mriupawan Neog.

Police have also arrested two persons, Raktim Gogoi and Abhijit Gogoi for providing shelter to Neog.

Both Raktim and Abhijit are currently being interrogated by the Nagaon police.

Neog was allegedly involved in a scam of worth Rs 30 lakhs. He was reportedly involved in several fraudulent businesses that duped innocent public.

A complaint was also registered against him in a drug related case in 2009.

Neog had reportedly taken money worth Rs 30 lakhs from Imran Hussain, a resident of Nagaon on the pretext of supplying him with a luxury car.

Based on the complaint of Hussain the Guwahati police in collaboration with the Nagaon police launched a search operation against the accused last year.

Though he managed to flee from his apartment in Kahilipara in Guwahati, the police arrested his bodyguard, Rakesh Dixit and driover Bahin Boro in this connection.

Since then Neog has been on the run.