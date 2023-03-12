HSLC 2023: SEBA Cancels Science Exam After Question Paper Leak On Social Media

A day ahead of the HSLC Science examination, the board of secondary education (SEBA) has reportedly decided to cancel the exam after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media on Sunday.

The board has not yet announced the new dates for the HSLC examination for the science subject.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter saying, "General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course."

Earlier, Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate or Assam HSLC Exam 2023 was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.

The SEBA decided to cancel the exam as there were reports of students using unfair means in Cachar’s JR Ucchotor Madhyamik Vidyalaya Gonirgram Higher Secondary examination centre.

Similarly, on the second day of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, the question paper of Mathematics subject was also leaked on March 6.

According to sources, the paper leak incident was reported in Cachar district where the question paper went viral after 15 minutes of the start of Mathematics exam.

Few pictures of the question paper also went viral on social media platforms.