Assam: Teen Girl Dies After Falling Into Water In Kamrup

The deceased identified as Neelima Ahmed of Salosuti village drowned while taking a bath in the water along with a friend.
Tragedy struck Santali in Assam’s Kamrup as a teenage girl lost her life after falling into the water on Tuesday.

The incident has cast a pall of sorrow over the community.

Earlier on July 28, in a tragic incident that took place in Assam's Tezpur, a two-year-old child lost his life after falling into the water

The unfortunate incident occurred when the child, identified as Rihan Ali, accidentally fell into a pond while playing in the backyard of the house in Raj Bharal village. Despite immediate efforts to rescue the toddler, he succumbed to the incident.

The heart-wrenching event has left the family and the community in deep sorrow and mourning.

