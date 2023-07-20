Separate Police Operations Crack Down on Drug Trafficking in Assam

In an operation against drug trafficking, the Assam police in Nagaon's Raha took decisive action as they opened fire on a vehicle carrying drug traffickers.
As the vehicle was en route from Kampur to Raha, the police intercepted the vehicle. Following the confrontation, three smugglers were arrested, and 20 soapboxes filled with drugs were seized.
The successful operation was a joint effort by Kampur-Raha-Chaparmukh police, illustrating the collaborative approach adopted to combat the drug menace in the region.
Simultaneously, Cachar police launched a raid targeting drug traffickers, leading to the seizure of a staggering 1 kg 390 grams of heroin. Acting on a tip-off, Kachudaram police station officers confiscated the drugs from a scooty, securing 23 heroin-involved soapboxes.
The market value of the seized heroin is estimated to be approximately Rs 7 crore. Additionally, three traffickers, identified as Moinuddin Laskar, Salman Ahmed Laskar, and Shamim Ahmed Laskar, were apprehended in connection with the case.
The fight against drugs extended to Dibrugarh's Maj Gaon, where authorities conducted a raid at the residence of Ainul Hussain. During the operation, 1.84 grams of drugs were seized, leading to the arrest of Ainul Hussain.