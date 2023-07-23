Assam

Separate Police Operations Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Assam

Lilthlin Laine was arrested in connection with the incident, and 37 containers filled with brown sugar and intoxicating tablets were seized from the smuggler.
In a significant breakthrough, the Assam police intercepted a drug consignment, which was being transported from Mizoram to Cachar during the wee hours of Sunday.

Lilthlin Laine was apprehended in connection with the incident, and 37 containers filled with brown sugar and intoxicating tablets were seized from the smuggler.

Meanwhile, in Tinsukia, a proactive anti-drug drive led to the seizure of drugs worth over Rs 20 lakh from Hotel Midtown.

Two traffickers were apprehended in connection with the incident, and a bike used in the illegal operation was also confiscated.

Both incidents underscore the relentless efforts by Assam police to curb drug trafficking and safeguard communities from the menace of narcotics.

Earlier on July 22, the Assam police launched operations in various parts of the state in an attempt to curb the prevailing drug menace in the state.

In an operation launched by the Nagaon police, four notorious smugglers including a woman were apprehended at Kachua.

As per the reports, the police confiscated a drug-filled container with 70 other empty containers from the smugglers. Moreover, one motorcycle was also recovered from their possession.

7 Smugglers Nabbed in Separate Operations Against Drug Trafficking in Assam
