Separate Road Accidents In Assam Leaves Two Critically Injured

A tragic road accident took place at Chapar in Assam's Dhubri as a bus collided with an ambulance, leaving the ambulance's driver with severe injuries.
In response, the driver of the bus identified as Rafiqul Ali was promptly transferred to Bongaigaon for advanced medical care, citing the critical nature of his injuries.
Local authorities and police swiftly arrived at the scene, managing to rescue the involved vehicles and other passengers.
In a separate incident in Golakganj, another road mishap occurred when a goods magic vehicle collided with a passenger magic vehicle. Fortunately, many passengers narrowly escaped with their lives.
Both vehicles ended up in a roadside ditch due to the impact. Among the injured, Sarifa Bibi sustained serious injuries and was transported to DMCH (Dhubri Medical College and Hospital) for medical treatment.
These unfortunate incidents underscore the ongoing need for road safety awareness and precautions to prevent accidents on the highways.