Assam

Seuji-Seuji, Pagladia Awards Announce Winners

According to sources, the award was temporarily suspended due to Covid-19 outbreak and the awards will be presented simultaneously for the past three years.
Pratidin Bureau

The awardees for the Seuji-Seuji and Pagladia awards have been announces for the year 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 on Saturday.

The following will be awarded for the past three years with ‘Seuji-Seuji’:

  • Prominent poet Durgeswar Bora for the year 2020-2021

  • Prominent poet Nileem Kumar for the year 2021-2022

  • Prominent poet Dr Pranjit Bora for the year 2022-2023

The awardees for the ‘Pagladia Award’ are the following:

  • Youth Sahitya Akademi Award winner Bijoy Shankar Barman for the year 2020-2021

  • Prominent poet Jogesh Bikash Gogoi of Digboi for the year 2021-2022

  • Mumbai-based poet Bipul Kumar Kalita for the year 2022-2023

The awards will be presented at the National Poetry Conference which will be held in March 2023 in Nankarbhaira.

