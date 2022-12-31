Seuji-Seuji, Pagladia Awards Announce Winners

The awardees for the Seuji-Seuji and Pagladia awards have been announces for the year 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 on Saturday.

According to sources, the award was temporarily suspended due to Covid-19 outbreak and the awards will be presented simultaneously for the past three years.

The following will be awarded for the past three years with ‘Seuji-Seuji’:

Prominent poet Durgeswar Bora for the year 2020-2021

Prominent poet Nileem Kumar for the year 2021-2022

Prominent poet Dr Pranjit Bora for the year 2022-2023

The awardees for the ‘Pagladia Award’ are the following:

Youth Sahitya Akademi Award winner Bijoy Shankar Barman for the year 2020-2021

Prominent poet Jogesh Bikash Gogoi of Digboi for the year 2021-2022

Mumbai-based poet Bipul Kumar Kalita for the year 2022-2023

The awards will be presented at the National Poetry Conference which will be held in March 2023 in Nankarbhaira.