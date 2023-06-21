Seven Drug Peddlers Held During Separate Operations in Assam

At least seven drug peddlers were apprehended in two separation operations carried out in Assam, reported emerged on Wednesday.
In the first operation carried out against the illegal trading of illicit drugs in Duliajan under Dibrugarh district, a total of six drug peddler were apprehended by the police for their involvement in the trading.
The peddlers have been identified as Sanu Magar, Bikash Sonar, Abhikesh Saikia, Pannalal Dey, Prasenjit Das and Nikhil Gogoi.
The police seized one Alto car, three motorcycles, drugs, materials used to consume drugs and cannabis during their operation.
Meanwhile, one drug peddler was apprehended in separate operation that was carried out in Juria under Nagaon district against the illegal trade.
The peddler has been identified as Sadikul Islam who was apprehended by the police from Kadamoni Pathar area during the operation.
In the raid, the police confiscated drugs weighing 14 grams and seized one mobile phone from his possession.