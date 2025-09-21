Several Fans Faint Amid Scorching Heat During Zubeen Garg’s Final Tributes

During the final tributes of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg in Guwahati on Sunday, the city experienced intense heat, leading to numerous fans fainting along the procession route and at Sarusajai Stadium.

The combination of high temperatures and high humidity created hazardous conditions for all those well-wisher who gathered to have a glimpse of their beloved icon for one last time.

The city recorded soaring temperatures, creating extreme conditions that posed serious health risks, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. With shops closed due to the heat, residents are struggling to even purchase bottled water.

In response to the situation, authorities set up medical facilities along the procession route to assist those who collapsed or felt unwell.

Despite the hardships, fans remained determined to pay their respects, walking alongside the procession and standing united in grief over the sudden demise of their beloved Zubeen Garg.

ALSO READ: Fans Outraged at Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Statement on Zubeen Garg Death