Shambhu Singh Appointed Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor

Shambhu Nath Singh has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University in Assam on Saturday.

According to sources, Singh will be replacing former Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Dr Vinod Kumar Jain who is currently serving as the vice-chancellor of Tezpur University since 2018.

Shambhu Nath Singh was a professor at Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated on his appointment.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Shambhu Nath Singh Ji on being appointed the next Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious @TezpurUniv. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure ahead.”