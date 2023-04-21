Shawwal Crescent Moon Sighted, Assam To Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Saturday

Central Hilal Committee, Assam has announced the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, after the Shawwal Crescent was seen in Assam along with other parts of India.
The Central Hilal Committee in a press statement has announced that the Shawwal Crescent Moon was sighted in Assam along with other parts of India. Hence, Assam along with the entire nation will be celebrating the Eid al-Fitr on April 22, Saturday.
The announcement was made by Maulana SK Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi, President of Central Hilal Committee Assam and Alhaj Imdad Hussain, Secretary.
Notably, the date of the Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the moon.
Lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long, so Muslims typically have to wait until the night before Eid to confirm its date. For countries that started Ramadan on March 24, local moon sighters will scan the horizon after sunset on Friday, April 21, to search for the crescent moon.
If the new moon is visible (called Chaand Raat), then Eid will be celebrated the following day. Otherwise, Muslims will fast for one more day to complete the 30-day month.