Shawwal Crescent Moon Sighted, Assam To Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Saturday

Central Hilal Committee, Assam has announced the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, after the Shawwal Crescent was seen in Assam along with other parts of India.

The Central Hilal Committee in a press statement has announced that the Shawwal Crescent Moon was sighted in Assam along with other parts of India. Hence, Assam along with the entire nation will be celebrating the Eid al-Fitr on April 22, Saturday.

The announcement was made by Maulana SK Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi, President of Central Hilal Committee Assam and Alhaj Imdad Hussain, Secretary.