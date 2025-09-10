Shutdown in Assam’s Morigaon as Traders Protest Against Relocation of Bus Stop

Morigaon town witnessed a shutdown on Wednesday as traders protested against the Morigaon District Administration due to the relocation of bus stoppage from the main town. Business owners closed their shops demanding to stop the relocation of bus stoppage outside the town.

Members of Morigaon Commerce Association led the strike demanding that the administration revoke their decision on this matter as this would hamper their business establishment.

Traders and shopkeepers downed shutters and staged a strike, demanding that small and large vehicles be allowed entry into the town and that passenger buses be restored to their earlier designated stoppages.

They further stated that due to unplanned and chaotic development projects, Morigaon’s small vendors are facing severe scarcity in earning their daily wages. The Association added that this is not a recent concern, small business owners have been struggling since the COVID 19 lockdown period to secure their livelihood.

However, instead of addressing these long-pending issues, the administration has allegedly been focusing on less important matters, leaving vendors in continued distress.

Members of the association also expressed gratitude to the media for highlighting their plight, saying they believe such coverage will put pressure on the administration to take corrective measures.

Protesters warned that unless the administration rolls back its decision, they will intensify their agitation in the coming days.