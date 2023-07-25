2020 SI Exam Scam: Gauhati HC Grants Bail to Kumar Sanjit Krishna

Gauhati High Court on Tuesday granted bail to suspended Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Sanjit Krishna, one of the accused in the major SI recruitment exam scam of Assam Police in the year 2020.
After almost three years, suspended SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna was granted bail by the court.
Sanjit Krishna was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on October 15, 2020, for his involvement in the SI exam scam that rocked the state.
It may be mentioned that a written test was conducted for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors to the Assam Police on September 20, 2020, at various locations across the State.
However, the examination had to be canceled due to the leakage of question papers, and a written FIR was lodged by Pradip Kumar, the then Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, with the IGP (CID), stating that the written test for recruitment that was to be held at various centers under the supervision of District Level Recruitment Committees, had to be canceled as the question papers were leaked and circulated on WhatsApp.