Sikh Marriages To be Recognised In Assam Under Anand Marriage Act
The Assam Government on Wednesday, to acknowledge and recognize the customs of the Sikh community in the state decided to formulate the Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took it to Twitter and wrote, “Yesterday in the Cabinet, we took an important decision that will benefit our Sikh brothers and sisters in Assam.”
The decision will authorize the Sikh marriages conducted under the Anand Marriage Act, of 1909, to be officially recognized and registered.
It is essential to note that the Act is specifically designed to apply to marriages within the Sikh community, respecting their unique customs and rites.
However, it does not extend to marriages between individuals who do not profess the Sikh religion or those that have been judicially declared null and void. This approach seeks to preserve the sanctity of Sikh marriages while also acknowledging the diverse marriage customs among different communities.
The introduction of the "Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023" marks a significant milestone for the Sikh community residing in Assam, honoring their unique traditions and cultural heritage. With the implementation of these rules, over 20,000+ members of the Sikh community in the region now have the opportunity to register their marriages under the Anand Marriage Act, 1909.