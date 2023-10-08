Assam

Sikkim Floods: Deceased Jawan from Assam Laid to Rest With Military Honours

The mortal remains of deceased army jawan Mitul Kalita were consigned to flames with military honours at his native village in Assam’s Baksa district on Sunday.

Mitul Kalita had gone missing in the flash floods that hit Sikkim recently. His body was reportedly recovered this morning.

The jawan’s body was then brought to his hometown at Anandbazaar Hatkhula in Baksa this evening.

As per reports, a sea of people gathered at Mitul’s residence to pay tributes to the army jawan.

According to information, Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited Mitul’s residence on behalf of the Government of Assam and paid tributes to the deceased soul.

Notably, Mitul Kalita was posted in West Bengal’s Alipurduar. He was instructed to visit Sikkim by his department for some official work; however, on his way back, he went missing after a cloudburst occurred in North Sikkim on October 4.

