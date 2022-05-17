Silchar-Guwahati Road Blocked after Landslides due to Heavy Rainfall

The Silchar-Guwahati road has been completely blocked after fresh landslides occurred at Kuliang village in Khliehriat of Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya on Tuesday morning.

The route from Silchar-Ratachera-Khliehriat has been blocked following the landslides. Meanwhile, the East Jaintia Hills Police informed that efforts are underway to clear the roads and necessary assistance is being provided to stranded passengers.