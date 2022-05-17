Silchar-Guwahati Road Blocked after Landslides due to Heavy Rainfall

The Silchar-Guwahati road has been completely blocked after fresh landslides occurred at Kuliang village in Khliehriat of Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya on Tuesday morning.
The route from Silchar-Ratachera-Khliehriat has been blocked following the landslides. Meanwhile, the East Jaintia Hills Police informed that efforts are underway to clear the roads and necessary assistance is being provided to stranded passengers.
Meanwhile, officials of the Assam Police have asked people not to travel in the route.
Taking to twitter, Special Director General (Law & Order) of Assam Police, GP Singh said, “Please avoid travelling from Silchar towards Guwahati till the road block is cleared. @ejhpolice May please keep the people informed of developments.”
Apart from this, several trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled in Lumding-Badarpur route till May 17. More than 25 pairs of trains connecting Tripura, Mizoram and southern Assam had to be cancelled following heavy landslides triggered by heavy rains Dima Hasao district.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floods have affected round 2 lakh people in 20 districts across the state. Cachar district recorded two flood-related deaths, while three died in Dima Hasao due to landslides.
