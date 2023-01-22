Assam: Car Thief Injured as Police Open Fire While Trying to Flee

A notorious car thief has been grievously wounded in police firing in Assam’s Silchar.

The incident occurred in Silchar’s Gopalganj on Sunday.

According to reports, the car thief identified as Afzal Hussain had attacked the police personnel with sharp weapons and tried to flee from their custody.

A police personnel identified as Anuwar Hussain sustained injuries due to the attack. He then resorted to firing on Afzal, leaving him injured.

Afzal is currently admitted at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital and undergoing advanced treatment.

A case has been registered in regard to this.

Meanwhile, locals who were present at the incident spot claimed that Afzal had attacked the police personnel with a knife due to which the police had to shoot him.