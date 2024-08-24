Assam CM Demands Timely Justice for Rape Victims to Combat Public Frustration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed advocates at the Silchar District Bar Association on Saturday, highlighting the increasing demand for “instant justice” in severe rape cases. He attributed this growing demand to public frustration with the judicial process, which is often delayed by legal maneuvers.
Sarma pointed to recent incidents, such as the RG Kar Medical College case in Kolkata and a related case in Dhing, Nagaon, Assam, as examples driving public calls for swift justice. He emphasized that while the rule of law does not permit instant justice, the rising demand for it reflects a broader issue of diminishing trust in the judiciary.
The Chief Minister urged advocates to assist judicial officers in ensuring timely justice, particularly in cases of rape and violence against women. He stressed the importance of not delaying proceedings, as such delays contribute to societal frustration and the demand for immediate retribution.
Sarma appealed to legal professionals to avoid unnecessary adjournments in cases involving severe crimes, stating, "If your client needs relief, let them receive it swiftly. If the accused is found guilty, they should be punished without delay. Delays in these cases only exacerbate public frustration and fuel the demand for instant justice."