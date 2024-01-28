Silchar

Assam: Elderly Man Killed in Accident Involving Illegal Burmese Supari-Laden Vehicle

The incident occurred in Nayagram in Kumarpara area, Barkhola assembly constituency, Cachar district.
Assam: Elderly Man Killed in Accident Involving Illegal Burmese Supari-Laden Vehicle
Assam: Elderly Man Killed in Accident Involving Illegal Burmese Supari-Laden Vehicle
Pratidin Time

In a fatal road accident, a 70-year-old man was rammed by a four-wheeler carrying illegal Burmese supari (areca nuts).

The incident occurred in Nayagram in Kumarpara area, Barkhola assembly constituency, Cachar district.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Kumar Rai.

According to reports, the Burmese supari-laden four-wheeler vehicle was trailed by authorities, prompting the driver to exceed the speed limit. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and struck the elderly person. The car then turned turtle in the middle of the road.

The locals then shifted the old man to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH), however, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the Cachar police seized the Burmese supari-laden four wheeler vehicle and have also arrested the driver namely Kumrul Sheikh of Panchgram in Cachar district.

Assam police
Road accident
Burmese supari

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
silchar>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/silchar/assam-elderly-man-killed-in-accident-involving-illegal-burmese-supari-laden-vehicle
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com