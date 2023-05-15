Assam: Market Fire Guts 16 Shops In Silchar; Arson Suspected

Goods worth lakhs destroyed in the unprecedented fire, sources informed, adding that most of them were grocery and vegetable shops.

It is suspected that the massive inferno was a result of an arson attack carried out by unidentified miscreants, sources said.

Fire tenders reached the spot soon after and were able to douse the fire that spread to several shops in a matter of minutes.

Local police later reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Last week, a massive fire erupted at the Samaguri power grid station of the Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) in Nagaon district.

According to reports, the fire erupted at the premises of the main station of the 222/132/33 KB power grid at Samaguri. The reason of the fire is suspected as a short circuit in the electricity connection from the solar station at Padumoni. As a result of the short circuit, the fire spread like wild fire across the power grid station.

However, after the arrival of fire tenders, the inferno was doused with the collaborated efforts of the locals and the fire-fighting personnel.