Assam Police Jawan Shoots Self At Silchar Circuit House

An Assam police jawan was found dead in the dormitory of the Silchar Circuit House on Saturday. The jawan reportedly shot himself in the head with a service rifle this afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Ishwar Sinha. Following the incident, the local police arrived at the scene, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to Silchar Medical College.
It is unclear as of now as to why the jawan committed suicide. More details are expected after the autopsy report comes in.
This comes over a month after a Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) jawan's suicide at Silchar railway station on September 3. Identified as Sanuj Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh, the jawan had shot himself with his service revolver.
He was on duty reportedly on duty and in front of the office of the Deputy Chief Engineer of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway in Silchar when he suddenly shot himself. He was immediately rushed to SMCH in a critical condition, however, doctors there declared him dead on arrival.
Notably, he had been transferred to Silchar from Lumding office just three days before the incident. An investigation was launched into the matter.