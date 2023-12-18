Assam Rifles and Cachar Police Apprehend Three NNC Militants in Joint Operation

With the pin point inputs from Assam Rifles' Silchar-based Field Intelligence Unit (3FID DGAR) , Cachar Police have successfully apprehended three militants from the extremist Naga National Council (NNC) involved in recent disturbances overnight.
The three apprehended NNC cadres are identified as Sarjan Pouning Rongmai, (45) , Dituodayang Rongmai (41), and Namjaorei Gangmei (41).
The operation is led by Superintendent of Police Numal Mahata, with joint efforts from the police and Assam Rifles.
This operation was conducted in Kroulong and Nandailung villages under the jurisdiction of Jirighat Police Station, along the Assam-Manipur border, to neutralize these three notorious Naga insurgents.
Notably, these two villages are approximately 60 kilometers away from the Assam town of Silchar.
A few days ago, there were reports of an increase in activities by the NNC insurgent group in this area.
Following the death of a former member of the organization, Guidingchuangpao Rangmai, in a gunfight on December 12, various intelligence units had been closely monitoring this village.
Based on recent intelligence information, the joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Assam Police in Kroulong and Nandailung villages yesterday proved to be successful.