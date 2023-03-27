Assam: Silchar Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Rs 2 Cr

Silchar Police on Monday cracked down heavily on rampant drugs smuggling and seized brown sugar worth around Rs 2 crores and apprehended two people including a woman, officials informed.

As per initial reports, an anti-narcotics operation was carried out based on information of a possible smuggling bid going down. A trap was laid at Sonabarighat bypass in the Cachar district of Assam.

During the operation, officials seized as many as 33 soap boxes filled with brown sugar. Silchar Police officials said that the entire seizure was approximately worth around Rs 2 crores in the international drug markets.

Moreover, two people including a woman were detained in connection with the drug bust by Silchar Police. Those arrested were identified as Seno Begum Laskar and Shahrukh Hussain, residents of Rupaibali.

In addition, officials further informed that the two suspects held were members of the same family.

Earlier in the day, Guwahati Police seized a cannabis consignment weighing over 70 kilograms and detained two persons.

As per initial reports, an operation was carried out based on specific inputs by Guwahati Police at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the Betkuchi area of Guwahati.

Following the operation, Guwahati Police officials informed that the entire cannabis seizure weighed around 77 kilograms.

The seized cannabis is worth approximately Rs 7 lakhs in the international drug markets, estimated Guwahati Police.

Moreover, officials further informed that the cannabis consignment had been smuggled in from Tripura in a freight truck, concealed under the seats. The driver and the co-pilot of the truck were taken in for questioning on charges of smuggling by Guwahati Police.

Those detained by the police during the operation in Guwahati were identified as Babul Biswas and Haradhan Hrishi Das, both residents of Tripura.

The operation was carried out under the lead of Garchuk Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Satendra Singh Hazari. The truck that was used to smuggle in the consignment was seized. It had registration numbers TR 01 AU 1894.

On being questioned by reporters, one of the accused, Babul Biswas said, “We brought the cannabis from Agartala and they were meant to be delivered here in Guwahati. We had packed the consignment below our seats.”

“We were not told where exactly to deliver the consignment. Our masters are behind this smuggling nexus. We only follow their orders,” added the detained Biswas.

It may be noted that Government Railway Police (GRP) in Guwahati busted two major cannabis smuggling bids at the Guwahati Railway Station on consecutive days.