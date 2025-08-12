Attempted Acid Attack on Silchar College Student, Accused Arrested

A tense situation unfolded at Radhamadhab College in Silchar on Tuesday when a young man attempted to attack a female student with acid within the campus.

The accused, identified as Shubham Das, a resident of Saratpally, Silchar, had reportedly been persistently expressing his romantic interest in the student, who is currently a second-year Higher Secondary student. After she repeatedly rejected his advances, Shubham allegedly tried to throw acid on her.

Speaking to the media, a college student revealed, “Both the victim and the accused are from Saratpally area in Silchar. We have learned that Shubham had proposed to her several times, all of which were firmly declined. Subsequently, he threatened her with serious consequences, including harming her parents. About a month ago, he allegedly threatened to attack her and her friend with acid. Today, he tried to carry out the attack, but the students intervened and prevented it. After failing to attack her, he threw the acid into a drain and ran towards the principal’s office. He was apprehended shortly afterward.”

The attack attempt took place in the presence of other students who quickly came to the victim’s aid. Although the accused tried to escape, he was caught by the students, resulting in a commotion on the college campus.

Police arrived promptly at the scene and took control of the situation. Shubham Das was arrested and taken to Rangirkhari police station, where the victim has lodged a formal complaint. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Authorities have assured strict legal action against the accused.

