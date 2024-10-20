BJP Leader Accuses MP Parimal Suklabaidya of Fielding 'Hand Puppet' in Dholai Bypoll

Cachar District BJP Vice President Amiya Kanti Das has resigned from the party, sparking internal conflict over the Dholai bypoll. Das, who was expecting to be the candidate for the by-election, expressed dissatisfaction after being denied the party ticket, which was instead given to Nihar Ranjan Das, a resident of Silchar constituency.
Das, a local of the Dholai constituency, accused MP Parimal Suklabaidya of fielding Nihar Ranjan Das, whom he referred to as a "hand puppet," in order to maintain anarchy in the region.
In his resignation letter to the state BJP president, Amiya Kanti Das alleged that Suklabaidya's actions were responsible for his denial of the ticket, and he criticized the party's current policies and leadership, claiming the BJP is now "running a dictatorship" and that its ideology is "gone."
He also announced his intention to contest the by-election as an independent candidate, with plans to file his nomination on October 23.
The situation intensified when a senior BJP worker shared this information on Facebook, revealing that Das had also resigned from his post as general member of the BJP.
Meanwhile, reports surfaced that state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita reached out to Das in an attempt to persuade him to withdraw his resignation.
Additionally, a district BJP team, including Cachar BJP president Bimalendu Roy, met with Das, appealing to him not to run as an independent candidate in the by-election.