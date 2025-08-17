Khasi-Muslim Clash in Bhuban Hills Leaves Two Injured, Police Detain Suspects

Tensions flared in the reserved forest area of Bhuban Hills under East Dholai in Assam's Cachar district on Independence Day, as a long-simmering dispute over jhum cultivation erupted into violent clashes between local Muslim settlers and Khasi residents.

According to reports, Muslim cultivators have been practicing shifting cultivation in the Kalakhal area of the reserved forest for several years. Khasi villagers, the indigenous residents of the region, had repeatedly objected to the practice, alleging large-scale destruction of forest land. Complaints had been lodged with the district administration as well as the forest department, but no concrete action was reportedly taken, allowing cultivation to continue.

The conflict reached a flashpoint on Friday when Muslim cultivators attempted to carry out jhum activities in the forest despite protests. Khasi villagers tried to block their entry, triggering a confrontation that soon turned violent. In the ensuing clash, two Khasi youths were severely injured. They were later admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Police forces swiftly intervened to bring the situation under control. Two Muslim youths accused of involvement in the violence have been detained, while efforts are underway to trace others linked to the incident.

Authorities have since deployed paramilitary personnel in the region to prevent any further escalation. Although the situation is presently under control, a tense atmosphere continues to prevail in Bhuban Hills and adjoining areas.

District officials said investigations are ongoing and assured that strict measures will be taken to maintain law and order.

