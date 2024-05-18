Massive Fire Breaks Out in Silchar, Students Trapped in Building; Locals Rescue Efforts Caught on Camera

A major fire engulfed the Shillong patty area in Silchar town on Saturday morning, igniting panic in the congested locality. The blaze erupted around 11:45 pm, engulfing four floors of a building housing three prominent bank offices and a Computer Education centre.
Initial reports suggest that the fire originated from a computer coaching centre on the fourth floor, where students attending classes found themselves trapped as the flames rapidly spread. Some students managed to escape through windows and water pipes, while others were rescued by courageous locals.
One eyewitness recounted the harrowing ordeal: "The fire broke out at the fourth floor in the building. The students of the computer institute were stuck inside the building. They later moved to the top of the building to escape. Then we, the locals, decided to rescue from the nearby building by taking stairs inside the building. Several students sustained minor injuries during the rescue, while one girl sustained severe injuries after jumping from the building and falling through a tin roof to the basement. She was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. We suspect that the fire might have broken out due to a short circuit."
The dramatic rescue efforts and the girl's fall were captured on camera, highlighting the bravery and swift action of the locals in the face of adversity.
Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before finally gaining control of the situation.
Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta assured that the fire has been contained, but the exact cause is yet to be determined.
He stated, "The fire probably broke out at the fourth floor in the computer center. There are several bank offices in the building. Fire tenders from ONGC and IOCL came to the spot to douse off the fire. The assessment of the losses will be known after investigation. The girl who fell from the building is currently out of danger."
As investigations continue, fire authorities are assessing the extent of damages incurred by the fire, emphasizing the need for heightened safety measures in commercial buildings to prevent such incidents in the future.