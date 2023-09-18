NIT Silchar Cannot Be Place for Intoxication, Rusticate All Outstation Students: ACKHSA

Addressing the media, Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, convener of ACKHSA said, “The recent incident at NIT Silchar on September 15 last is highly condemnable. It is hard to accept that an engineering student has committed suicide inside the campus. The incident should be thoroughly probed. This is not the first instance, over the years, there have been several such incidents at NIT Silchar which are unbearable. The authority of the engineering institute has failed to control these situations. They just remain as mere spectators. This institute has turned into a place where students are more interested in inebriation. Thus, such incidents are growing rapidly in the institute.”