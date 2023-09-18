NIT Silchar Cannot Be Place for Intoxication, Rusticate All Outstation Students: ACKHSA

The All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACKHSA) on Monday strongly criticized the NIT Silchar administration for the recent disorderly incident at the engineering institute in the Barak Valley region. They claimed that the institution has become a hub for students to engage in substance abuse instead of concentrating on their studies.
The students' body also alleged that the engineering institute has no control over their students.
Addressing the media, Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, convener of ACKHSA said, “The recent incident at NIT Silchar on September 15 last is highly condemnable. It is hard to accept that an engineering student has committed suicide inside the campus. The incident should be thoroughly probed. This is not the first instance, over the years, there have been several such incidents at NIT Silchar which are unbearable. The authority of the engineering institute has failed to control these situations. They just remain as mere spectators. This institute has turned into a place where students are more interested in inebriation. Thus, such incidents are growing rapidly in the institute.”
Purkayastha also alleged that in the last few years, a number of outstation students have had the opportunity to get admission to this higher education establishment irrespective of the fact that they do not have the basic qualifications to enroll in NIT. As a result, these ineligible students have polluted the environment of NIT, claimed the ACKHSA convener.
He also mentioned that these ineligible students have no intention to prosper in life and are engaged in inebriation. “They have spoiled the life of the students are studious and are willing to achieve success in life. Thus, we demand a complete of withdrawal of the reservation policy at NIT Silchar. This has to stop, NIT Silchar cannot be a place for intoxication and drugs peddling,” added Purkayastha.
The students' body also urged the administration to close the engineering institute if they failed to regulate their students. "If necessary, rusticate all students who are intentionally involved in hooliganism inside the campus," Purkayastha stated.
Meanwhile, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta informed that currently the situation at NIT Silchar is under control.
“I have been personally monitoring the case and have also met the faculties and other authorities including the director of the engineering institute. Few students have visited me personally yesterday and gave me an apology letter. I urged the members of the student community of the NIT Silchar to maintain peace inside the campus. A police patrolling team has also been directed to remain vigilant in the area,” said SP Numal Mahatta.
The top district cop has further informed that so far three cases have been registered in connection to the NIT Silchar case.