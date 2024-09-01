Student Dispute Triggers Violent Clash Between Two Communities in Assam’s Cachar

A clash between two communities erupted in Barjalenga, Cachar, following a physical altercation between two students at PC Barjalenga HS School.
The conflict, which began with a seating dispute between Class XI students Nautan Sinha and Sandeep Rajbar, escalated after school hours into a violent confrontation involving stone pelting and physical attacks between two communities. Several individuals were injured in the ensuing violence.
According to a student involved, "After our Bengali subject class, a Manipuri youth suddenly came in front of us and pushed us. Then he slapped me. I asked him why he was hitting us. Suraj Tanti and he fought, and the matter was settled until he brought his father, uncle, and elder brother to beat us. We came to inform the principal about the matter, and saw many people from the Manipuri community waiting to beat us. The principal then directed the security guard to settle the matter. But when we were going home, several people beat three of my friends. They used bricks to beat them.”
The student further stated that Sandeep Rajbar, Binod Tanti, and Suraj Tanti were injured, and that "from the Manipuri community, two boys from Class VII and VIII are students from our school, the rest are all outsiders."
A large police force, led by Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen, arrived on the scene to bring the situation under control. The injured were transported to Silchar Medical College Hospital for treatment, and an investigation into the incident is underway to prevent further violence.