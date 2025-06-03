Train Services Hit in Silchar; NFR Deploys High-Tech Monsoon Measures

Due to severe waterlogging at Washing Pit-1 and Pit-2 of Silchar, Train No. 15664 Silchar-Agartala Express will remain cancelled on June 4, 2025. This cancellation adds to earlier disruptions caused by waterlogging at the same location.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is proactively undertaking comprehensive measures to ensure uninterrupted and safe train operations across the northeastern region amid ongoing heavy monsoon rains. The region’s complex terrain and severe weather conditions pose significant challenges to railway infrastructure and passenger safety.

NFR has intensified monitoring and maintenance activities with stationary watchmen deployed at all vulnerable locations, focusing especially on the critical Lumding-Badarpur hill section and various areas in Tripura. Regular patrolling by officers, including trolley inspections, is being conducted to monitor track and infrastructure conditions continuously. Senior officials, including the Additional General Manager and Divisional Railway Managers, are personally supervising these efforts on the ground.

To strengthen safety, NFR is employing advanced technological measures such as drone-based LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), high-resolution aerial imaging, and electromagnetic surveys over an 80-kilometer stretch of the Lumding-Badarpur hill section. These initiatives facilitate early detection of underground faults and waterlogged zones to enable timely preventive actions. Terrestrial Laser Scanning (TLS) is also being utilized at critical points to enhance tunnel safety and structural monitoring during peak rainfall.

Earlier cancellations and rescheduling include: