Two Cops Brutally Assaulted by Alleged Cattle Mafia Family in Assam's Cachar

In a distressing incident unfolding in the Cachar district of Assam, a sub-inspector and a lady police constable from the Gumrah police station were subjected to a brutal assault by members allegedly linked to a cattle mafia family on Tuesday.
Identified as Sub-Inspector Chandan Patowary and Lady Constable Karabi Das, the injured police personnel were part of a team dispatched to apprehend Abdul Wahid Barbhuiya, also known as Pakhi Mian, a notorious figure accused of involvement in cattle smuggling to neighboring Bangladesh.
Reports indicate that as the police team moved to apprehend Pakhi Mian on Tuesday morning, they were met with a violent mob, purportedly comprising members of the cattle mafia's family. This confrontation resulted in grievous injuries to the sub-inspector and the lady constable.
Investigations have revealed Pakhi Mian's direct involvement in the smuggling of cattle, including cows and buffaloes, across the border.
Responding to the situation, Gumrah police launched a decisive operation to capture the culprits. Under the aegis of Sub-Inspector Chandan Patowary, a substantial police force descended upon Natanpur, a village near the Indo-Bangladesh border, where Pakhi Mian was believed to be located.
However, upon the police's arrival, Pakhi's wife and other family members reportedly emerged wielding sharp weapons, including knives and daggers, in a brazen attempt to fend off the police team. In the ensuing chaos, the lady police constable, Karabi Das, was viciously stabbed with a dagger by Pakhi's wife, resulting in severe injuries.
Sub-Inspector Chandan Patowary courageously intervened to rescue his colleague but was himself targeted by the mob, sustaining head injuries from sharp weapons.
Both injured officers were promptly transported to SMCH for medical attention. To restore order and safeguard themselves, the police resorted to a lathi charge against the aggressors.
In a significant breakthrough, Gumrah police succeeded in apprehending Pakhi Mian, along with his wife and daughter, in connection with the violent assault.
This incident underscores the grave risks faced by law enforcement personnel in tackling organized crime, particularly in regions notorious for illicit activities like cattle smuggling.