Sindhura Hazarika Cup Football Tournament Kicks Off in Uria Gaon Honouring Zubeen Garg

The third edition of the historic Sindhura Hazarika Cup Prize Money Football Tournament 2025, dedicated to iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, kicked off today in Uria Gaon with a vibrant opening ceremony promoting sportsmanship and communal harmony.

The tournament was inaugurated at 1 PM with floral tributes and lamp lighting before the portrait of Zubeen Garg. The event was attended by Prabal Sharma, President of the Nagaon District Committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP). Human Rights Defender Hirakjyoti Bora, and representatives from Nagaon Sports Association, including Nasir Ahmed.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabal Sharma emphasised that sports carry the message of unity and peace. He lauded the efforts of the Uria Gaon community for making the event possible for the third consecutive year and for successfully resisting attempts by the National Highways Authority to disrupt the venue.

Addressing the gathering, Hirakjyoti Bora recalled Zubeen Garg’s deep affection for the sport, noting that the singer has always prioritised and supported football.

The inaugural match was played between Mohamoria Boys Club and Karbi Students’ Association, Nagaon. Mohamoria Boys Club secured victory with a 3–1 win.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Pragjyotish Bania, President of the Uriagaon Regional Development Committee. Distinguished attendees included social worker Narayan Chandra Bania, Kusharam Bora, Jayanta Bora, Holi Saikia, Deben Bora, Monto Saikia and Biki Hazarika. The event also saw the presence of Uria Gaon Small Traders Association President Prabhat Bora, Secretary Ruparam Hazarika, and Namita Bora, President of the Uriagaon Regional Unit of the Youth-Students’ Council.

The programme was anchored by Shubhrajit Gogoi, General Secretary of the Uria Gaon Regional Committee of the Assam Nationalist Youth-Students’ Council.

Organisers informed that tomorrow’s match will be played between Anjukpani Football Club and Borhmopur Football Club.