SIT Probes Large Financial Transactions Linked to Zubeen Garg’s Bodyguard

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg has uncovered substantial financial transactions linked to his bodyguard Nandeshwar Borah and an associate, identified as Baishya.

Sources said that over the past four to five years, a total of ₹1 crore was transferred through accounts held by the two individuals. The SIT has also recovered sensitive information from Zubeen Garg’s mobile phone, which is being analyzed to trace the flow of money and other critical details surrounding the case.

Investigators have thoroughly examined all financial records and communications from the month preceding Garg’s planned travel to Singapore, seeking to establish potential connections to his untimely death.

Based on these findings, several individuals have been summoned to the CID office for questioning. Authorities emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and being conducted with utmost diligence to uncover all aspects of the case.

This development adds a financial dimension to the probe, as SIT continues to examine the accounts and transactions for any leads that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.

