SIT Submits Final Chargesheet in APSC Scam, Excludes 9 Officers

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted its final 156-page chargesheet in the high-profile Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam, naming 23 officers allegedly involved.
The document, filed by investigating officer Upen Kalita, comes after a previous charge sheet by IPS officer Pratik Thuwe was rejected by the court for significant discrepancies.
Thuwe's charge sheet was returned after the court identified flaws, including the omission of several accused individuals. This led to Thuwe's removal from the investigation and the reassignment of the case to the SIT for further review.
However, the new charge sheet has also drawn attention for its exclusions. Nine officers who were initially named in the investigation have been omitted, with the SIT citing insufficient resources to build a case against them.
Despite these omissions, the SIT’s final submission seeks to bring clarity and accountability to the APSC scam, though concerns remain regarding the completeness of the investigation.