Situation Turns Volatile After Minor Raped in Assam; Locals Vandalize House of Accused

In yet another heinous incident that took place amid Durga Puja festivities, a minor girl was allegedly raped in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, reports claimed on Wednesday.
The incident reportedly occurred on the night of Navami (October 23) at Manja.
According to sources, the accused identified as Manu Ali has been arrested by the police.
An FIR was lodged against the accused by the family members of the victim at the Manja Police Station on Tuesday night.
The locals of Manja along with the family members of the victim have demanded the rapist to be hanged. In this regard, the locals staged a massive protest in front of the Manja police station earlier today.
According to the victim’s family members, Manu Ali took the girl away to a far off place from the puja mandap and raped her. Later, he also dumped her body on the banks of a river, they said. Her body was reportedly found at around 12:30 am.
On the other hand, allegations have been leveled against locals of Manja for vandalizing Manu Ali’s house at Hidim Teron village, along with few other houses in the area. The women and children reportedly fled the area as a group of men created ruckus in the area.