Amguri MLA Resigns From AGP Over Abolition of Constituency

A day after the publication of the final delimitation draft, veteran Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and sitting MLA from Amguri, Pradip Hazarika protesting against the abolition of the constituency tendered his resignation from the party on Saturday.
MLA Hazarika expressed his utter unhappiness over the dilution of Amguri Constituency in upper Assam’s politically significant Sivasagar district that he had been representing for almost four decades by going against the party leadership who has by and large welcomed the delimitation move.
In his resignation letter to AGP president Atul Bora, he said, “For me, Amguri is not just a constituency. It is the nursery of my political life and source of inspiration for my political journey. Despite being a part of the ruling alliance in Assam, AGP, a party, failed to prevent the process of dilution of a historic constituency like Amguri and facing condemnation from the people of my constituency.”
The MLA said that he resigned from the post of party general secretary, as member of party’s central committee and all other organizational portfolios and responsibilities.
It may be mentioned that the Election Commission of India on Friday published the final order for delimitation of Parliamentary & Assembly Constituencies for State of Assam, as provided for in Section 8-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The final order was notified and published in the gazettes of the Central Government and State of Assam.