Assam: Class 3 Student Abducted From School In Amguri

A student of class 3 was allegedly kidnapped from his school located at Amguri in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported from Montessori Jatiya Vidyalaya today morning.
According to the school authorities, three unidentified individuals, including a woman, barged inside the classroom when classes were underway and forcefully carried off the minor boy. The trio also allegedly misbehaved with the teacher when she tried to intervene.
The abducted boy has been identified as Anikit Duara, a student of class 3 in the school.
Following the incident, the school authorities filed a complaint at the local police station. The victim boy’s father also lodged a complaint in regards to the incident.