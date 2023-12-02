Assam Energy Institute Witnesses its 3rd Convocation Ceremony at Sivasagar Campus

Assam Energy Institute marked its 3rd Convocation Ceremony with a solemn event held at its Sivasagar campus on December 1, 2023.
The Chief Guest for the occasion was Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Ministry of Labour & Employment Government of India.
The occasion also had President of the Board of Governors of RGIPT cum Director, RGIPT, Prof. A.S.K. Sinha; Dr. Chanchal Kundu, Dean Academic Affairs, RGIPT; Jitendra Prasad, Registrar, RGIPT, Aditya Vikram Yadav, DC, Pranjal Changmai, MD, BCPL, Shri Chinmoy Jit Sarma, In-Charge, Assam Energy Institute Sivasagar and eminent persons from Sivasagar and industries (ONGC, IOCL. etc) This year, Assam Energy Institute awarded Diploma to 172 students for academic session 2022-23 out of which 47 students from Chemical Engineering, 21 students from Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, 23 from Fire and Safety Engineering, 43 students from Mechanical Engineering, and 38 students from Petroleum Engineering.
Further, Chief Guest awarded President’s Gold medal to Gourav Dutta (Diploma in Chemical Engineering) for his academic excellence and Director’s Gold Medal to Akangksha Hazarika (Diploma in Petroleum Engineering) for her outstanding all-round performance.
Also, Gourav Dutta from Chemical Engineering, Parishmita Saikia from Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Moulata Borah from Fire and Safety Engineering, Arif Ali from Mechanical Engineering and Violeena Borgohain from Petroleum Engineering received the Institute Gold medals for ranking first in their respective branches.
The programme started with the solemn academic procession followed by lighting of lamp by Chief Guest and Saraswati Vandana in presence of dignitaries, senior citizens, faculty and students of the institute and other invited guests.
The convocation was subsequently declared open by Director, RGIPT, Prof. A.S.K. Sinha.
Following this Director RGIPT Prof. A.S.K. Sinha congratulated the students and described the development of Assam Energy Institute, Sivasagar during past years. Prof. Sinha said that AEI is working on to develop good infrastructure for teaching and research work for making it a leading institution in Northeast area to fulfil the trained manpower requirement of energy industries.
The Chief Guest, Rameswar Teli, congratulated all the completing students and urged them to remain steadfast in their efforts towards the creation of a modern and decisive India. He assured that Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India will give all its support to make Assam Energy Institute a world class institute. The Assam Energy Institute (AEI), Sivasagar had commenced the academic activities from 2017 with three diploma courses and is presently offering Diploma in Chemical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Fire and Safety Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering. There are 442 students enrolled in the different programmes of the Institute.
During the Convocation ceremony, a pledge was taken by graduating students. In the pledge, students took an oath to not swerve from truth & dharma and to not neglect welfare, prosperity, learning and teaching. They pledged not to neglect the duties towards God and Parents. They also pledged to bear good behaviours and conduct throughout their life. The Convocation was declared closed by Director, RGIPT, Prof. A.S.K. Sinha, following which there was a stirring rendition of the national anthem by all present. This formal and significant event in the life of the Institute was thus commemorated and celebrated in a manner befitting its importance.