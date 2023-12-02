Assam Energy Institute Witnesses its 3rd Convocation Ceremony at Sivasagar Campus

During the Convocation ceremony, a pledge was taken by graduating students. In the pledge, students took an oath to not swerve from truth & dharma and to not neglect welfare, prosperity, learning and teaching. They pledged not to neglect the duties towards God and Parents. They also pledged to bear good behaviours and conduct throughout their life. The Convocation was declared closed by Director, RGIPT, Prof. A.S.K. Sinha, following which there was a stirring rendition of the national anthem by all present. This formal and significant event in the life of the Institute was thus commemorated and celebrated in a manner befitting its importance.