Assam: Two Injured In Warehouse Fire at Sivasagar

At least two persons were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a warehouse at Cherekapar under Assam's Sivasagar district on Monday night.
Sources revealed that the blaze erupted as a result of a short circuit, causing two workers to sustain bun injuries as they made their escape.
The incident was reported at the warehouse of 'Mahabir Polimar's', sources further informed.
As the inferno raged, fire tenders reached the scene and were able to douse the fire before it could further spread to other nearby business establishments.
Goods worth lakhs is said to be have been destroyed in the fire, sources said.