Minor Boy Injured In Leopard Attack In Assam's Sivasagar

A minor boy was grievously injured in a leopard attack that occurred in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Aboipuria Nara village in Amguri.

The victim boy, identified as Ujjal Gogoi, was attacked by the leopard when he was playing in the vicinity of his house.

It is suspected that the leopard might have strayed in the village in search for food, sources informed.

The boy was later admitted to a hospital in Amguri for medical attention. Fortunately, the attack wasn’t fatal and doctors said that he will recover.

Meanwhile, forest officials have been informed of the incident for further proceedings.

Recently, a leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighbourhood in Jorhat district wherein at least 15 people, including three forest staff were injured.

The incident occurred near the Rain Forest Research Institute located at Chenijan.

The irate leopard first attacked a family which included a father, mother and their two children at Sotai area of the district.

The forest officials, upon receiving information, rushed to the spot with rifles and firecrackers to chase the leopard away from the residential area. Two forest officials were injured during the ordeal, they informed.

After 24 hours of search, the leopard was finally tranquilized and brought to Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation And Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga.

However, the leopard was reportedly injured during the tranquilization process due to which he was undergoing treatment.

However, he later succumbed to his injures.