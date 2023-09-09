Nazira Assault Case: Infamous APS Subhalakshmi Dutta Surrenders before Sivasagar SP Office

Subhalakshmi Dutta, the suspended additional superintendent of police (border), Charaideo district, eventually gave herself up on Saturday morning outside the office of the superintendent of police in Sivasagar district.
Dutta has been absconding since August 26, after a case was registered against her by one Anima Praja who was working as domestic help at her Nazira residence.
Praja in her complaint had alleged that Dutta tried to murder her and also tortured her brutally during her stay as domestic help.
In a distressing act of cruelty, hot water was also poured onto the maid's body and she (victim) was confined to a bathroom, revealing a deeply disturbing case of abuse.
Having no other choice, the victim then courageously lodged a formal complaint at Nazira police station against Subhalakshmi Dutta.
According to sources, the victim's body bears the scars of unimaginable abuse, sparking outrage within the community.