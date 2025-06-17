ONGC Gas Leak in Assam: CM Sarma Says "Won’t Tolerate Negligence"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the site of the recent gas leak incident in Sivasagar district and assured the public that the matter is being treated as a top priority by the state government.

Speaking to media persons during his visit, the Chief Minister said,

“This is a serious and worrisome situation. The longer the leak continues, the more anxious the residents become. Valuable belongings have already been lost as people are unable to return to their homes.”

CM Sarma stated that he has directed ONGC officials to expedite mitigation efforts immediately, emphasizing that time is of the essence. He warned that continued negligence could lead to withdrawal of state support for ONGC operations in the future.

“ONGC must take this situation seriously. If needed, I will speak with both the Chairman of ONGC and the Chairman of Oil India Limited. If that doesn’t yield results, I will even escalate the matter to the Prime Minister,” Sarma added.

Meeting with Union Minister Scheduled

To push for faster resolution, the Chief Minister has scheduled a high-level meeting on Tuesday with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Chairman of ONGC to ensure international experts are engaged for technical support and containment measures.

Relief Measures in Place

CM Sarma assured that the state government has set up relief camps for the affected residents, and cabinet ministers will remain stationed in Sivasagar to oversee ongoing relief operations.

He also acknowledged the human toll of the incident, confirming that one person remains hospitalized and another has died due to a heart attack in the aftermath of the incident. The government, along with ONGC, will provide financial compensation to all 350 affected families.

“We will not shy away from our responsibilities. We stand firmly with our people and will ensure justice and relief,” Sarma said.

ONGC Shows Positive Signs, But Govt Not Taking It Lightly

While ONGC officials have reportedly indicated some positive developments in controlling the leak, the Chief Minister reiterated that he is not taking the matter lightly and will personally visit the site again on Tuesday for further review.

